Cris Carter believes Carson Wentz is set up to have the best year of his career
Carson Wentz is healthy and ready to start the season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Hear why Cris Carter has high expectations for Wentz and believes he will have the best year of his career. Do you agree with Cris?
