DeMarcus Ware says Cowboys are 94% better with Ezekiel Elliott back
DeMarcus Ware talks about how well the Dallas Cowboys will play in Week 1 against the New York Giants with the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott and how much better the team is with him playing.
