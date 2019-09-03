Chris Canty believes the Chiefs will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl
Video Details
Chris Canty explains why the Kansas City Chiefs can beat the New England Patriots and make the Super Bowl if they are consistent in their running game and play better of defense.
