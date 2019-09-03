Nick Wright believes Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will sign new contracts this week
Nick Wright talks about the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Nick thinks the Cowboys will give Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott new contracts this week.
