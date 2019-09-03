Cris Carter is concerned about how Amari Cooper’s foot injury will affect Dak Prescott
Video Details
- Amari Cooper
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Randall Cobb
-
Cris Carter explains why he believes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will struggle the first month of the season with wide receiver Amari Cooper struggles with a foot injury and the need for wide receiver Randall Cobb to step up during that time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618