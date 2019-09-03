Nick Wright agrees with Freddie Kitchens’ remarks that the Browns offense will ‘make everybody happy’
Video Details
Nick Wright gives his thoughts on Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens saying that he'll be able to keep everybody on the offense happy and distribute the ball around. Hear why Nick agrees with Kitchens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618