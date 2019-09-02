Bart Scott believes LeSean McCoy will have 1,800 yards from scrimmage with Chiefs
Bart Scott explains why Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy will have 1,800 combined rushing and receiving yards in 2019 under head coach Andy Reid.
