Cris Carter: Cowboys aren’t a playoff team without Ezekiel Elliott
Video Details
Cris Carter discusses the latest on Ezekiel Elliott's holdout from the Dallas Cowboys. CC believes the Cowboys aren't a playoff team with Zeke. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618