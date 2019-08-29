Nick Wright explains why Saquon Barkley is the best back in the NFL
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
-
Nick Wright explains why New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the NFL right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618