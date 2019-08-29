Nick Wright: Deshaun Watson is special but needs a strong offensive line
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Texans
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright talks about Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and why he needs better offensive line protection to continue his career for years to come.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618