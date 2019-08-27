Nick Wright: OBJ will see a resurgence as a deep ball threat with Baker Mayfield
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
Nick Wright talks about the injuries that have plagued Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and why he will see a resurgence as a deep ball threat this season with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
