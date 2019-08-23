Chris Canty says the Panthers supporting cast has to be better in protecting Cam Newton
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter discuss the Carolina Panthers preseason game against the New England Patriots. Hear why he's 'worried' about the Panthers protecting Cam Newton.
