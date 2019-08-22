Cris Carter: Cardinals not showing offensive scheme in the preseason is a ‘huge mistake’
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why Kliff Kingsbury's decision not to show the new offensive schemes in the preseason is a major misstep in preparing Kyler Murray for the regular season.
