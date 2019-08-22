Chris Canty explains why Cam Newton has more to prove this season than Aaron Rodgers
Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers are scheduled to make their preseason debuts tonight. Hear why Chris Canty thinks Cam has more to prove than Aaron Rodgers this season.
