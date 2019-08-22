Cris Carter: Baker is being self-aware by reaching out to Daniel Jones to clarify comments
In reaction to Baker Mayfield reaching out to New York Giants' Daniel Jones to clarify his recent criticism of the rookie QB, Cris Carter thinks Baker is being self-aware trying to clear the air.
