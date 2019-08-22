Chris Broussard: Patrick Mahomes has a chance to end up as the greatest of all time
Chris Broussard evaluates Patrick Mahomes' 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Broussard explains why he thinks if Mahomes continues to progress and wins a Super Bowl he has chance to end his career as the greatest of all time. Do you agree?
