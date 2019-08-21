Cris Carter: Jerry Jones supports his players and has ‘earned the right’ to joke about Ezekiel Elliott
Video Details
Cris Carter discusses Jerry Jones' recent comments that has 'earn the right' to joke about Ezekiel Elliott after reports that Zeke felt 'disrespected'. Cris shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618