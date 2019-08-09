Nick Wright: Deshaun Watson is one of the most exciting players but Texans’ protection is key to season
Nick Wright discusses the Houston Texans trading for Duke Johnson and expectations for the season. Hear why Nick thinks with Deshaun Watson being one of the best QBs in the NFL, what will be the deciding factor of how far they go this season.
