Nick Wright: Cowboys are ‘absolutely wasting their ability’ to win a title by not fixing Zeke’s contract
Nick Wright talks about Ezekiel Elliott's holdout and what it would mean for the Dallas Cowboys season if he continues sitting out. Hear why Zeke's special talent and role on the team would be a huge blow to the team.
