Nick Wright on Antonio Brown: Not having Steelers’ talent will make his job ‘drastically more difficult’
Nick Wright weighs in on what to expect from Antonio Brown this season. though he thinks he should have a good year, he explains why AB will receive a lot more attention than when he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
