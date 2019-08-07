Cris Carter thinks Ezekiel Elliott may miss the first game of the regular season due to holdout
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about Ezekiel Elliott and the his holdout from the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why he thinks Cowboys are not helping their case and thinks this could spill over into the regular season.
