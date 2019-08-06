Cris Carter: Belichick is the only person in New England who can ‘write his own ticket’
Video Details
Details about Tom Brady's new contract continue to emerge. CC explains how Bill Belichick is the only person with carte blanche and thinks Brady is on borrowed time with the New England Patriots.
