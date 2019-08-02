Brian Westbrook expects Carson Wentz to have a big year with the Eagles
Brian Westbrook reacts to Philadelphia Eagles' QB Carson Wentz being compared to New England Patriots Tom Brady. Plus, what can we expect from Wentz this season.
