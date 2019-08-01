Nick Wright on Dak Prescott not making the NFL Top 100: ‘he’s a league-average NFL starter’

Video Details

The NFL Network has released its list of the best 100 players in the NFL. For the second straight season, quarterback Dak Prescott did not earn a spot in the Top 100. Hear why Nick Wright thinks Dak being snubbed proves he's a league-average NFL starter. Do you agree with Nick?

