Nick Wright on Dak Prescott not making the NFL Top 100: ‘he’s a league-average NFL starter’
The NFL Network has released its list of the best 100 players in the NFL. For the second straight season, quarterback Dak Prescott did not earn a spot in the Top 100. Hear why Nick Wright thinks Dak being snubbed proves he's a league-average NFL starter. Do you agree with Nick?
