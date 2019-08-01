Nick Wright: Tom Brady isn’t going to make his contract status a distraction
Tom Brady enters the final year of his contract and spoke for the first time at Patriots camp addressing his contract status. Hear why Nick Wright believes Brady won't let his contract status derail the Patriots Super Bowl chances.
