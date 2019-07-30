Cris Carter believes the Philadelphia Eagles are set up to make another title run
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why he thinks Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to make another Super Bowl run. Do you agree with CC?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618