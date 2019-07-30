Nick Wright: Cowboys have no shot at reaching the Super Bowl without Zeke
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to Jerry Jones' recent comments on Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys 'don't need a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl'. Hear why Nick disagrees the Cowboys can win a championship without Zeke.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618