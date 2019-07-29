Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott can take the Cowboys far this year — if he limits the turnovers
Nick Wright evaluates Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear Nick explain how Dak Prescott's rookie season can be a blueprint to him leading the Cowboys to a deep run this year.
