Bart Scott: Matt LaFleur has to earn Aaron Rodgers’ respect
Video Details
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are getting a fresh start in 2019 with new head coach Matt LaFleur. Bart Scott shares his thoughts on Rodgers and LaFleur's relationship and how it will impact Green Bay's season.
