Nick Wright supports Michael Thomas’ holdout from Saints training camp
Video Details
New Orleans Saints Wide receiver Michael Thomas has not yet reported to training camp as the two sides continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension. Nick Wright explains why Thomas' holdout is the 'most reasonable' holdout this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618