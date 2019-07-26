Cris Carter says don’t overreact to Zeke missing the Cowboys’ flight to training camp
After weeks of speculation that Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott was mulling a holdout, reportedly Zeke was not on the team plane to camp. Cris Carter share this thoughts on Zeke missing the plane and why we shouldn't overreact.
