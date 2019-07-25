Nick Wright says LeBron getting snubbed in NBA poll this is a case study in recency bias
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright discusses LeBron James getting zero votes in an NBA poll for best player in the NBA. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden all received votes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618