Nick Wright breaks down the pressure of expectations Patrick Mahomes will face this season
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on today's show. Hear why he thinks Mahomes has yet to face adversity in the NFL and this season he'll have to due to expectations.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618