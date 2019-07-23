Nick Wright believes the Dallas Cowboys can’t afford for Ezekiel Elliott to hold out
Video Details
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright discusses reports Ezekiel Elliott may hold out this summer as he seeks a long-term contract extension. Nick believes If Zeke's not bluffing -- this becomes the most pressing issue for Dallas. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618