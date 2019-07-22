Isiah Thomas: Rockets are my early favorite to come out of the West
Video Details
Isiah Thomas joins today's show. Hear why Isiah thinks Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have success reuniting in Houston and says Rockets are his early favorites in the West.
