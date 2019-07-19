Chris Broussard says the criticism on Kyrie Irving for the Celtics failed season has ‘gone way too far’
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Cris carter on today's show to discuss Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. Hear why though he thinks Kyrie deserves blame for the Celtics failed season, so do a few more people.
