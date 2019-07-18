Nick Wright explains why Kawhi Leonard’s resume is ‘unique’ and tough to rank in NBA history
Nick Wright talks about Kawhi Leonrd's legacy and what he can accomplish with the Los Angeles Clippers. He explains the contrast of Kawhi's postseason success to his lack of individual accomplishments and calls his road to glory 'unique'.
