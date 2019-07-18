Cris Carter says if Kawhi wins a title with the Clippers, only MJ would have a better resume
Video Details
Cris Carter discusses the legacy of Kawhi Leonard on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kawhi's resume would be as good as it gets in the last 20-30 years in the NBA if he wins another championship on his third team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618