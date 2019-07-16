Cris Carter reacts to the Sixers giving Ben Simmons a max contract
- Philadelphia 76ers
Cris Carter reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons agreeing to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. Hear what Cris had to say about Simmon's development and future with the Sixers.
