Nick Wright reacts to the Rockets dealing Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook : ‘This is an enormous win for Houston’
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
The Houston Rockets have agreed on a deal to acquire Russell Westbrook from the OKC Thunder, at the cost of Chris Paul and several draft picks. Nick Wright loves this trade for Westbrook and the Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618