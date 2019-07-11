Nick Wright: Kawhi’s deal with Clippers is about ‘money and power’
Nick Wright reacts to Kawhi Leonard signing a three-year, $103M maximum contract with a player option in the third season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Nick thinks this move was about power and money.
