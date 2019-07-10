Nick Wright responds to Adam Silver calling trade demands ‘disheartening’
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
Nick Wright shares his thoughts on NBA commissioner Adam Silver calling trade demands 'dishearting'. Hear why Nick doesn't begrudge players choosing where they want to work.
