Nick Wright: Russell Westbrook trade to the Miami Heat would make sense
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jimmy Butler
- Miami Heat
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright talks Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Hear why Nick thinks Westbrook joining Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat is a good fit if they can close the deal.
