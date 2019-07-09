Nick Wright: The Thunder ‘owe’ Russell Westbrook a trade
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss whether the Thunder should trade Russell Westbrook. Nick believes Russ is the best and most important player in the history of the Thunder franchise and should move him to a destination of his choosing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618