Nick Wright: Kawhi is already a Hall of Famer and wherever he goes will only further enhance his legacy
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about Kawhi Leonard on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kawhi's legacy cannot go backwards no matter what decision he makes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618