Cris Carter on Kawhi: Lakers are the only team vying for him that can win multiple titles
Video Details
Cris Carter explains why the Los Angeles Lakers are the best fit if Kawhi Leonard wants to win multiple titles, and he also predicts when Kawhi will make his decision.
