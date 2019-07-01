Nick Wright believes the Lakers would have the ‘best Big 3 ever’ if they land Kawhi
Nick Wright shares his thoughts on rumors surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Nick thinks if the Lakers land Kawhi they would have the best Big 3 of all time with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Do you agree with Nick?
