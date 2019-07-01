Antoine Walker believes the Celtics are better with Kemba Walker instead of Kyrie Irving
Antoine Walker joins today's show to discuss the Boston Celtics deal with Kemba Walker. Hear why Antoine believes the Celtics are better with Kemba leading the team than Kyrie Irving.
