Nick Wright explains why the Knicks’ offseason will be a failure if they only add RJ Barrett
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to the New York Knicks drafting RJ Barrett in the 2019 NBA Draft. Hear why Nick thinks the Knicks offseason plan will be a failure if they don't land a star player in free agency to pair with RJ Barrett.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618