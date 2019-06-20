Chris Mannix explains how Brad Stevens’ dedication to play Gordon Hayward caused issues with Celtics
Video Details
Chris Mannix discusses reported chemistry issues with the Boston Celtics. Mannix explains how Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward’s relationship was to blame for issues in Boston.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618